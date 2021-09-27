Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL opened at $169.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.