Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 3,374.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of LifeMD worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million.

In other news, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,993.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,535.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

