Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 130.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $70.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

