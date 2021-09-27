Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,469 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 448.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $126,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLDR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $54,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

