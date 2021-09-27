Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of American Superconductor worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.