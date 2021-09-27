Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($23.64). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,392,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $225,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $188,667,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.