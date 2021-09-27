Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 41,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $259.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

