Alan Douglas Brimacombe Buys 5,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,214,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,142,920.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 1,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$6,006.00.

CVE:RUP traded up C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,788. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of C$786.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.08. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$6.20.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

