Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,406 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 9.9% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $350,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.28. 510,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $403.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

