Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,816 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of Alliant Energy worth $88,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 62.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

