Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €228.42 ($268.73).

ALV opened at €192.34 ($226.28) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €198.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €209.75.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

