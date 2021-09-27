Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AESE remained flat at $$1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.