Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bank of Montreal Can’s 10th Largest Position

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,007,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,435 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,555,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,832.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,797.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,511.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,413.34 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

