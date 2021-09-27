Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $18.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,825.54. 22,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,768.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,472.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,407.68 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

