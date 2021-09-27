Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Atlantic Trust LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.51 on Monday, hitting $2,830.79. 27,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,407.68 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,768.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,472.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

