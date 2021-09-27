ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $689,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

