American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

American Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,872. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.