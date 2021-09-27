American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.