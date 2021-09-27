AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.
AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 101,183.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.