AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.77. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 101,183.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $67.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

