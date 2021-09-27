Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $105,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

APH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,690. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

