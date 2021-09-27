Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPE remained flat at $$1.78 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,862. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.61.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.