Analysts Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.70 million. Catalent posted sales of $845.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.39. The stock had a trading volume of 673,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,612. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

