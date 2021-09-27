Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. 253,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

