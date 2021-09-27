Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce $37.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.57 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $244.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.50 million to $251.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $432.55 million, with estimates ranging from $408.60 million to $456.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%.

TNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. 646,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,963. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

