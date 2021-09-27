Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report sales of $54.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $55.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $47.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $214.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $253.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 268,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,017. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.
About Terreno Realty
Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.
