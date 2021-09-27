Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of IS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 2,177,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,800. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

