Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.31.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $297.60 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $145.18 and a 12-month high of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.80.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

