Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

ZBRA traded down $8.20 on Friday, reaching $551.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,747. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $250.04 and a 1 year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.64 and its 200 day moving average is $521.95.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.