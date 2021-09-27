Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $79.91

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.29. The stock had a trading volume of 473,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,625. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

