Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $124.27

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $133.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

