Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $45.25

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

CSSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after acquiring an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 584,250 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $12,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,230,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

