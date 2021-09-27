Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target at $34.85

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

PEAK stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

