Analysts Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Target Price at $34.19

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on SXYAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $34.79 on Friday. Sika has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $36.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

