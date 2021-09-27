Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $113.80

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

VC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.46. The company had a trading volume of 172,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

