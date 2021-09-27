Analyzing Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of The Cato shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of The Cato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Cato and Victoria’s Secret’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato 3.32% 9.31% 4.04% Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Cato and Victoria’s Secret’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato $575.11 million 0.68 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Cato.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Cato and Victoria’s Secret, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A Victoria’s Secret 0 3 5 0 2.63

Victoria’s Secret has a consensus price target of $88.88, suggesting a potential upside of 47.51%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than The Cato.

Summary

The Cato beats Victoria’s Secret on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

