AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a PE ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at about $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

