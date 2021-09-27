AnimalGo Market Cap Hits $8.81 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $873,889.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00043395 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

