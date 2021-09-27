ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $361.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

