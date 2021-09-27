Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.9%.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

