Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Shares Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,819 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

APGB remained flat at $$9.77 on Monday. 354,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,924. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

