Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. MAI Capital Management raised its position in American Water Works by 13.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in American Water Works by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in American Water Works by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $176.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

