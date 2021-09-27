Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $104.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

