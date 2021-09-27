Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snowflake by 123.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 103,347 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 569.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.41.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,000,431 shares of company stock valued at $290,694,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $316.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion and a PE ratio of -103.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.92. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

