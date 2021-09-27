Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.51 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.