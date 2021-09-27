Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of AMGN opened at $213.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.46. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

