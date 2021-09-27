Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,447,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,066,000 after acquiring an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 31,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $143.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,118,987 shares of company stock worth $2,162,036,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.