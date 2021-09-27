Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $725.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.94. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.17 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

