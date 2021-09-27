Apron Network (APN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $1.41 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00122855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043327 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.