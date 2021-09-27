ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s previous close.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.61. 3,241,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,024. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.66 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.