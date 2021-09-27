Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report sales of $26.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $28.27 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $28.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $112.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

